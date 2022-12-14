Poppet

I took George over to Rhona's yesterday to have a tidy up of his face and feet - no short haircut in this cold weather!!



Look who we met - it's Rhona's new puppy Poppet who is 10 weeks old. Rhona is keeping Poppet to hopefully continue her line of Lodowick Westies. What a little darling who is a live wire and into everything. George sniffed a hello and then ignored her. I think that proved the point that he would not welcome a new addition to the family. Finlay used to let the puppies climb all over him - he loved them!



No I am not getting another dog!! You just forget how cute they are!!