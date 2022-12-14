Previous
Next
Poppet by pamknowler
231 / 365

Poppet

I took George over to Rhona's yesterday to have a tidy up of his face and feet - no short haircut in this cold weather!!

Look who we met - it's Rhona's new puppy Poppet who is 10 weeks old. Rhona is keeping Poppet to hopefully continue her line of Lodowick Westies. What a little darling who is a live wire and into everything. George sniffed a hello and then ignored her. I think that proved the point that he would not welcome a new addition to the family. Finlay used to let the puppies climb all over him - he loved them!

No I am not getting another dog!! You just forget how cute they are!!
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Smartie pants!
December 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise