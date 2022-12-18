Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
235 / 365
Female Blackcap
What a delight to see a pair of Blackcaps at the feeders. The male has the back cap and here you can see the female with her brown cap. I will try to capture her partner but they are so fast!!
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5498
photos
207
followers
135
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Latest from all albums
231
621
1585
232
233
1586
234
235
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 10
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th December 2022 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
feeder
,
female-blackcap
Milanie
ace
Nice dof
December 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close