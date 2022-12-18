Previous
Female Blackcap by pamknowler
Female Blackcap

What a delight to see a pair of Blackcaps at the feeders. The male has the back cap and here you can see the female with her brown cap. I will try to capture her partner but they are so fast!!
18th December 2022

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Milanie ace
Nice dof
December 18th, 2022  
