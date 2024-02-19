Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Man and dog - FOR 19
Flash of Red 2024 - 19
Week 4 - Discovering negative space B&W photography.
I am hoping this image shows negative space - a man and a dog walking along a sandbank.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5828
photos
184
followers
123
following
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
19
20
21
22
23
1642
24
25
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th October 2017 10:25am
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
sandbank
,
man-and-dog
,
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 19th, 2024
