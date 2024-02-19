Previous
Man and dog - FOR 19 by pamknowler
Man and dog - FOR 19

Flash of Red 2024 - 19

Week 4 - Discovering negative space B&W photography.

I am hoping this image shows negative space - a man and a dog walking along a sandbank.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 19th, 2024  
