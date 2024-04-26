Previous
I resisted the temptation to bring him home! by pamknowler
39 / 365

I resisted the temptation to bring him home!

We took George to Rhona’s for his haircut and she still had the last remaining puppy from George’s sister Cassie's litter - 9 weeks old. He is waiting for someone to buy him! Oh he was so lovely and very tempting but I resisted. George is such a grump I do not think he would welcome a puppy into his home. The main reason I said no was because my health has been so dodgy this last year I really need to concentrate on getting back to full health. So we came home minus the puppy resisting Rhona’s hard sell! Phew that was close!
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
