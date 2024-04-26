I resisted the temptation to bring him home!

We took George to Rhona’s for his haircut and she still had the last remaining puppy from George’s sister Cassie's litter - 9 weeks old. He is waiting for someone to buy him! Oh he was so lovely and very tempting but I resisted. George is such a grump I do not think he would welcome a puppy into his home. The main reason I said no was because my health has been so dodgy this last year I really need to concentrate on getting back to full health. So we came home minus the puppy resisting Rhona’s hard sell! Phew that was close!