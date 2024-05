Birthday surprise

Tomorrow is my birthday but this morning we went out for breakfast with the family. A delicious treat! When we came home there was a box of flowers on the doorstep - a lovely surprise from Ruth and my girls down in Devon. It was a bunch of peonies - all tight buds. I put them in a vase and within an hour the buds have started to open and a delicious perfume has filled the air. A lovely early birthday present!