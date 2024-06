On the bird table

You don’t expect to see a big fat pheasant on the bird table!

We have arrived at Hugglepit Cottage for the next 3weeks! Our little piece of heaven! My knee is very stiff after the 6 hour drive but not too bad! We did have a couple of stops. The sun is shining and fingers crossed it lasts! I don’t want a heatwave- just dry would be nice! Now I can’t wait to see Ruth and her girls!