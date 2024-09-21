Previous
Playing dead by pamknowler
Playing dead

George on this morning’s walk rolling on the grass and playing dead. He does this every day - he loves the feel of the grass on his back.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
LOL! He gives you endless entertainment!
September 21st, 2024  
So cute.
September 21st, 2024  
