Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
71 / 365
Playing dead
George on this morning’s walk rolling on the grass and playing dead. He does this every day - he loves the feel of the grass on his back.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5880
photos
169
followers
115
following
19% complete
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Latest from all albums
1648
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st September 2024 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
rolling
,
country-park
,
playing-dead
Casablanca
ace
LOL! He gives you endless entertainment!
September 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
September 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close