The lone tree by pamknowler
73 / 365

The lone tree

This lone tree is the first to turn to autumn colours at the country park. I thought it looked beautiful in the sunshine against the blue sky.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Rosie Kind ace
You have obviously had much better weather than us. What a beautiful shot - the colours are really lovely
September 26th, 2024  
