75 / 365
Hydrangea
This is the hydrangea which had one pink flower head and one blue flower head on the same plant. The flowers have now turned blue/purple. What an interesting shrub all year round. I love hydrangeas- so many colours and shapes.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
365 Year 12
iPhone 14 Pro Max
29th September 2024 10:04am
Tags
purple
,
blue
,
pink
,
hydrangea
,
change-colour
