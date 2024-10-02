Sign up
76 / 365
Good boy George!
George having his haircut yesterday. He was so good and sat patiently as Rhona sorted him out. I think she hypnotises him! 🤪🤪🤪
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
haircut
,
george
,
westie
,
good-boy
,
rhona
