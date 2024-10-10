Sign up
81 / 365
Northern Lights ?
Is it the Northern Lights or am I imagining it? They said on the news that the lights could be seen as far south as London. I went to my front door and took this shot and it definitely looks like red in the sky. Sadly the cloud was building.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5891
photos
169
followers
115
following
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
75
1649
76
77
78
79
80
81
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th October 2024 10:33pm
Tags
front-door
,
northern-lights
julia
ace
Seems likely.. Aurora activity here as well further North than usually expected..
October 10th, 2024
