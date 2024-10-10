Previous
Northern Lights ? by pamknowler
81 / 365

Northern Lights ?

Is it the Northern Lights or am I imagining it? They said on the news that the lights could be seen as far south as London. I went to my front door and took this shot and it definitely looks like red in the sky. Sadly the cloud was building.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
22% complete

Photo Details

julia ace
Seems likely.. Aurora activity here as well further North than usually expected..
October 10th, 2024  
