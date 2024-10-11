Previous
Birthday boy by pamknowler
82 / 365

Birthday boy

George is seven years old today. This was taken yesterday in the sunshine- you can see how clean he looks. See my photo in Extras which is him this morning! A birthday bath is on the cards! Such a naughty boy! 🤪

Happy birthday darling boy ❤️❤️❤️
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
He’s a funny fella. Hope he has a fun day with you and even enjoys his bath!!
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise