Previous
88 / 365
Lawyers wig
Or Shaggy ink cap. What great names for this fungus I saw on my walk this morning.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
26th October 2024 10:52am
Tags
country-park
,
shaggy-ink-cap
,
lawyers-wig
