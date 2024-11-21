Sign up
Hospital again
Here I am again having my second iron infusion. I have been referred for a colonoscopy to try to find out why I was so anaemic. I have appointment for 4th December - going private to see the consultant I have seen twice before. Here we go again!
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
hospital
,
iron-infusion
,
anaemic
Babs
ace
Hope you feel better after your second infusion. David had a blood transfusion and iron infusion a few months ago and is looking and feeling much better now.
I just told him you are having an iron infusion, and he said 'stay away from strong magnets' ha ha
November 21st, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
So sorry, Pam! I hope you are able to get some answers and solutions soon!
November 21st, 2024
I just told him you are having an iron infusion, and he said 'stay away from strong magnets' ha ha