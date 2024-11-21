Previous
Hospital again by pamknowler
95 / 365

Hospital again

Here I am again having my second iron infusion. I have been referred for a colonoscopy to try to find out why I was so anaemic. I have appointment for 4th December - going private to see the consultant I have seen twice before. Here we go again!
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Hope you feel better after your second infusion. David had a blood transfusion and iron infusion a few months ago and is looking and feeling much better now.

I just told him you are having an iron infusion, and he said 'stay away from strong magnets' ha ha
November 21st, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
So sorry, Pam! I hope you are able to get some answers and solutions soon!
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact