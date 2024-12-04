Previous
Naughty George by pamknowler
98 / 365

Naughty George

I put the stool in front of the TV to try to stop George jumping up at the TV whenever there is an animal on screen. It worked for 5 minutes until this advert came on - George now has his nose pressed up against the screen! George has a limp when he has been sitting for a while but seems ok when out for our walk. He managed to chase a squirrel yesterday! Trying to avoid the vets and an operation.
I saw the consultant this morning and am now booked for a colonoscopy on the 12th December. Keeping everything crossed I get some good news! 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact