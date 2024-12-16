Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
Christmas lights
My nephew Colin went up into the loft for me and found our Christmas decorations. I put the lights up yesterday. That’s my gesture towards Christmas! 🤪🤪🤪
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
4
1
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 12
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th December 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas-lights
,
lounge
,
thats-all-folks
CC Folk
ace
Hi Pam...it looks festive to me. The lights are the best part and you have up more than I do. I am running way behind.
December 16th, 2024
Jo
ace
I have a small white tree and a wreath on the front door. I think you have done more than me. I do love lights and these are so pretty
December 16th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Much more of a gesture than I'm making, it looks lovely
December 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
More of a gesture than I am making too this year. We will be spending Christmas here on our own and going down to visit family in the new year.
December 16th, 2024
