Christmas lights by pamknowler
103 / 365

Christmas lights

My nephew Colin went up into the loft for me and found our Christmas decorations. I put the lights up yesterday. That’s my gesture towards Christmas! 🤪🤪🤪
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
28% complete

CC Folk ace
Hi Pam...it looks festive to me. The lights are the best part and you have up more than I do. I am running way behind.
December 16th, 2024  
Jo ace
I have a small white tree and a wreath on the front door. I think you have done more than me. I do love lights and these are so pretty
December 16th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Much more of a gesture than I'm making, it looks lovely
December 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
More of a gesture than I am making too this year. We will be spending Christmas here on our own and going down to visit family in the new year.
December 16th, 2024  
