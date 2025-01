Happy New Year

Scruffy George says Happy New Year from us both!

I am starting Year 13 on 365 and with gale force winds and torrential rain we are not going out for a walk so a shot of George will have to do. Wow where have the years gone? I have met so many wonderful people on 365 over the years both online and in person. Year 12 was not a healthy one for me so I am hoping that this new year will be a happy and very healthy one for us all! Much love ❤️