Baby it’s cold outside by pamknowler
Baby it’s cold outside

Snow is forecast for tonight as the temperature drops. My beautiful owl looked a bit chilly out in the garden so I wrapped him in my Christmas bunting which I had just taken down along with my Christmas lights.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
That is so cute!
January 4th, 2025  
