Baby it’s cold outside
Snow is forecast for tonight as the temperature drops. My beautiful owl looked a bit chilly out in the garden so I wrapped him in my Christmas bunting which I had just taken down along with my Christmas lights.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
8
1
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4th January 2025 1:48pm
snow
owl
cold
bunting
christmas-bunting
Casablanca
ace
That is so cute!
January 4th, 2025
