View from my front door by pamknowler
View from my front door

Sunday morning and it has snowed overnight. Thankfully it is already melting.

George popped out into the garden but didn’t stay out there very long. He doesn’t like it when the snow sticks to his furry feet and I have to rub his feet gently with a towel.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Pam Knowler

