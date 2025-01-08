Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Where’s my breakfast?
Ok George I get the message! He is sitting in the hall waiting for me to get his food! I was just having my own breakfast first but he didn’t understand. I am so cruel! 🤪🤪🤪
A quick upload this morning (iPhone shot) as I am off to the hairdressers. About time as my hair is looking awful! Praying for a miracle! 🤪🤪🤪
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5932
photos
167
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th January 2025 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
george
,
breakfast-time
,
get-a-move-on
