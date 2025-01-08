Previous
Where’s my breakfast? by pamknowler
Where’s my breakfast?

Ok George I get the message! He is sitting in the hall waiting for me to get his food! I was just having my own breakfast first but he didn’t understand. I am so cruel! 🤪🤪🤪

A quick upload this morning (iPhone shot) as I am off to the hairdressers. About time as my hair is looking awful! Praying for a miracle! 🤪🤪🤪
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

