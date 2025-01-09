Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
9 / 365
Peeping
Still playing with LR and realising there have been lots of changes with all the updates I had missed. Lots to learn but remembering how much I love editing in LR.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5933
photos
166
followers
112
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Latest from all albums
4
1656
5
6
1657
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365 Year 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peeping
,
upgrades
,
lr
,
edit-lr
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close