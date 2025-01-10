Sign up
Discuss
Previous
10 / 365
Photobombed
I was trying to get a shot of the shadows on the steps when George ran up and posed! A lovely photobomb!
Thankfully he came back down as I didn’t fancy climbing all those steps up to the reservoir.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5934
photos
166
followers
112
following
2% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2025 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
steps
,
george
,
reservoir
,
photobomb
,
sywell
Babs
ace
Ha ha he has to get in on the act doesn't he.
January 10th, 2025
