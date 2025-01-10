Previous
Photobombed by pamknowler
10 / 365

Photobombed

I was trying to get a shot of the shadows on the steps when George ran up and posed! A lovely photobomb!
Thankfully he came back down as I didn’t fancy climbing all those steps up to the reservoir.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
2% complete

Babs ace
Ha ha he has to get in on the act doesn't he.
January 10th, 2025  
