Previous
11 / 365
Frost
Frost on the hydrangeas. Minus 6 degrees. Brrrrr it’s cold out there!
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th January 2025 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
hydrangeas
,
frost
,
minus-6-degrees
