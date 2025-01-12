Sign up
12 / 365
Frozen teasle
Another frozen shot from yesterday’s walk at the country park. The frost was so thick. Not as cold last night and the frost was not as bad this morning.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5939
photos
166
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th January 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
,
frozen
,
country-park
,
teasle
Casablanca
ace
Oooh nice!
January 12th, 2025
