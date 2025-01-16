Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
Can you see me?
This mornings walk in the woods. Very foggy and damp and chilly. George enjoyed himself! He runs along the paths and always turns round to make sure he can still see me.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
