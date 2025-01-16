Previous
Can you see me? by pamknowler
16 / 365

Can you see me?

This mornings walk in the woods. Very foggy and damp and chilly. George enjoyed himself! He runs along the paths and always turns round to make sure he can still see me.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact