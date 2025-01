Special delivery

An early “birthday cake” delivery this morning. It’s Barb’s birthday in the 22nd but I had these beautiful fondant fancies from Betty’s Tea Rooms delivered today just in case we had visitors over the weekend. Mind you they may not last that long as they are so delicious! I also ordered the three loaves which look very tempting. I have put two in a large airtight tin to stay fresh. Sadly no room in the freezer! Oh well we will have to eat them! 🤪