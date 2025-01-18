Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Roses
An early birthday present for Barb from Ruth and her girls. So delicate!
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
2
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
13
14
15
16
1660
638
17
18
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th January 2025 12:26pm
birthday
,
roses
,
present
Casablanca
ace
Such pretty colours
January 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
January 18th, 2025
