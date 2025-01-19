Previous
This is my house! by pamknowler
19 / 365

This is my house!

This morning George was enjoying watching the farming programme jumping up at the TV at all the animals. I loved this capture as George was fascinated by this gorgeous boy!
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Simply Amanda
Awww, so cute!
January 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
I had such a great giggle at this!
January 19th, 2025  
