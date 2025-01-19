Sign up
19 / 365
This is my house!
This morning George was enjoying watching the farming programme jumping up at the TV at all the animals. I loved this capture as George was fascinated by this gorgeous boy!
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 13
Taken
19th January 2025 12:00pm
Tags
tv
,
george
,
farming
,
highland-cow
Simply Amanda
Awww, so cute!
January 19th, 2025
Diana
I had such a great giggle at this!
January 19th, 2025
