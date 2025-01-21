Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
Waiting
George spotted two dogs following us. He lay down to wait for them to catch up with us. Sadly they both ignored him when they caught up.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
Views
5
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st January 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
george
,
country-park
,
dogs-following
,
ignored-him
