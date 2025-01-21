Previous
Waiting by pamknowler
Waiting

George spotted two dogs following us. He lay down to wait for them to catch up with us. Sadly they both ignored him when they caught up.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
