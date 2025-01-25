Previous
Feathers of frost by pamknowler
22 / 365

Feathers of frost

It was a frosty morning and I had to scrape it off the car before we went out. Had to take a few pics before I did it. Those fingers of frost are so beautiful.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6% complete

Photo Details

Jo ace
I love these patterns
January 25th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous!
January 25th, 2025  
