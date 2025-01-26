Previous
Shadow fingers by pamknowler
23 / 365

Shadow fingers

I loved the way the shadows of the tree seemed to be reaching out for the abandoned football football. I had to hide behind the tree to hide my shadow.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Pam Knowler

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful shadows reaching out.
January 26th, 2025  
