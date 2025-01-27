Sign up
27 / 365
Orchid
Another of last years orchids coming back into flower. I love these fascinating plants.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
27th January 2025 3:33pm
Tags
orchid
,
new-flower
,
last-years-plant
