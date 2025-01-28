Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Barb at the hairdressers
I had to take my sister to the hairdressers this morning - she no longer drives so I am the chauffeur. I normally have a lovely coffee while I wait but sadly their coffee machine wasn’t working so I didn’t get my caffeine fix!
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
sister
,
hairdressers
,
barb
,
no-coffee
,
caffe-fix
John Falconer
ace
You still got a very lovely photo without the coffee hit.
January 28th, 2025
