Any one for coffee? by pamknowler
31 / 365

Any one for coffee?

Day one of Flash of Red month. In the kitchen.
I love to collect mugs and these are just a few. It’s handy when the family visit as we have plenty of mugs.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
