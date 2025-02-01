Sign up
31 / 365
31 / 365
Any one for coffee?
Day one of Flash of Red month. In the kitchen.
I love to collect mugs and these are just a few. It’s handy when the family visit as we have plenty of mugs.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Tags
mugs
,
for2025
,
in-the-kitchen
