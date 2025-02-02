Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
32 / 365
Garlic
Day 2 of Flash of Red month. In the kitchen. Finding it difficult to find things that although they look good in colour do not convert well to b&w.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5962
photos
165
followers
112
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd February 2025 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
garlic
,
for2025
,
in-the-kitchen
Jo
ace
This is great. I photographed a kettle which was hardly original. I’m now struggling with today.
February 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and textures, a necessity in the kitchen.
February 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely textured image and light! - the papery skins of the garlic have really shown up so well ! So suitable for the high key you chose ! fav
February 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close