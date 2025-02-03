Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
My neighbourhood
Flash of Red - my neighbourhood.
Taken couple of weeks ago after a light dusting of snow. The view from my front door.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5963
photos
165
followers
112
following
9% complete
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5th January 2025 8:59am
Tags
my-neighbourhood
,
for2025
,
view-from-front-door
chikadnz
ace
The snow makes for a good contrast in B&W.
February 3rd, 2025
Jo
ace
Great in black and white. We haven’t seen any snow this winter
February 3rd, 2025
