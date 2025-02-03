Previous
My neighbourhood by pamknowler
33 / 365

My neighbourhood

Flash of Red - my neighbourhood.
Taken couple of weeks ago after a light dusting of snow. The view from my front door.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
The snow makes for a good contrast in B&W.
February 3rd, 2025  
Great in black and white. We haven’t seen any snow this winter
February 3rd, 2025  
