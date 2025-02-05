Previous
Shadows by pamknowler
35 / 365

Shadows

Flash of Red - your neighbourhood.
On our morning walk at the country park. The morning sun was dazzling!
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana ace
Beautiful, well spotted and captured.
February 5th, 2025  
