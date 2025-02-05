Sign up
35 / 365
Shadows
Flash of Red - your neighbourhood.
On our morning walk at the country park. The morning sun was dazzling!
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5965
photos
165
followers
112
following
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd January 2025 12:32pm
light
sun
shadows
george
country-park
for2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful, well spotted and captured.
February 5th, 2025
