Not my neighbourhood

For Flash of Red - this is not my neighbourhood! I am at the Dentist this morning seeing the hygienist - gulp! In the waiting room at the moment- late as usual!

This image is as I got out of my car in Northampton with the Dentist across the road. As you can see this is a very narrow street with cars parked both sides of the road. Always hard to find a parking space. The houses open directly onto the pavement. Tiny two up two down houses. So glad I don’t live here!