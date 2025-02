The Embankment

For Flash of Red.

An old shot today as it is pouring with rain and we are not going for our walk yet. This is the old Mill on the Embankment on the River Nene, Wellingborough. Sometimes for a different walk we park at the Embankment in town and walk along the tow path. The old Mill has been left to fall apart - so sad. There are always lots of swans on the river hoping for some food.