Nan and Granddad

For Flash of Red theme - Vintage

This is definitely a vintage portrait taken at a photographers. The clothes are not their own - just worn for the photo. I love my nan’s hair here - what a beautiful style! I only knew my nan in her 60s and she always wore a hat - she never seemed to take it off! 🤪 I never met my granddad as he died before I was born - he had some kind of lung damage caused in the war.

This portrait definitely taken with a vintage camera and developed in a darkroom. How things have changed! 🤪🤪🤪