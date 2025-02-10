Previous
Nan and Granddad by pamknowler
40 / 365

Nan and Granddad

For Flash of Red theme - Vintage
This is definitely a vintage portrait taken at a photographers. The clothes are not their own - just worn for the photo. I love my nan’s hair here - what a beautiful style! I only knew my nan in her 60s and she always wore a hat - she never seemed to take it off! 🤪 I never met my granddad as he died before I was born - he had some kind of lung damage caused in the war.
This portrait definitely taken with a vintage camera and developed in a darkroom. How things have changed! 🤪🤪🤪
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact