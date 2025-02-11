Previous
Nan, mum and Uncle Ted by pamknowler
Nan, mum and Uncle Ted

For Flash of Red theme - Vintage
I love seeing my mum standing beside my nan. Her lovely long golden hair. What a gorgeous hat my nan is wearing. Another one from the archives when they went to the photographers for the portraits.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Pam Knowler

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 11th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great photo and wonderful hat
February 11th, 2025  
