Previous
41 / 365
Nan, mum and Uncle Ted
For Flash of Red theme - Vintage
I love seeing my mum standing beside my nan. Her lovely long golden hair. What a gorgeous hat my nan is wearing. Another one from the archives when they went to the photographers for the portraits.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5971
photos
165
followers
112
following
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
5
2
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
9th February 2025 3:08pm
vintage
mum
photographers
nan
for2025
uncle-ted
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great photo and wonderful hat
February 11th, 2025
