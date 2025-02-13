Previous
My mum by pamknowler
43 / 365

My mum

Another vintage photo taken at the photographers. For Flash of Red- vintage.
This is my mum - who would dress a child like this? I keep asking myself how they could afford these portraits from the photographers studio.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Diana ace
A stunningly beautiful portrait, like a doll.
February 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
Such a lovely looking child in amazing clothes. I have several similar ones and my mother came from a working class family. Like you I can’t understand how they could. Afford it
February 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great photo. I believe they used to hire the clothes sometimes for the photo session
February 13th, 2025  
