Previous
43 / 365
My mum
Another vintage photo taken at the photographers. For Flash of Red- vintage.
This is my mum - who would dress a child like this? I keep asking myself how they could afford these portraits from the photographers studio.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
3
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5973
photos
165
followers
112
following
Tags
young
,
mum
,
photographers-studio
,
for2025
,
how-much
Diana
ace
A stunningly beautiful portrait, like a doll.
February 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
Such a lovely looking child in amazing clothes. I have several similar ones and my mother came from a working class family. Like you I can’t understand how they could. Afford it
February 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great photo. I believe they used to hire the clothes sometimes for the photo session
February 13th, 2025
