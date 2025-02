18 years old

For Flash of Red - Vintage

Its the 14th and here is my Flash of Red - a school photo of me at 18. I am wearing my prefects sash - I was in the upper sixth year and would soon be leaving school for my first job. I have kept my theme for this week of vintage family photos - I am definitely vintage!!

I took this image into Topaz Texture effects and gave it a 1950s filter and then brought back my red sash.