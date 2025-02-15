Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Family
For Flash of Red - vintage. Continuing my vintage family photos for this week.
That’s me again in the push chair. Where have all those curls gone? My sister Barbara and brother Brian standing behind me. I love my grumpy face! 🤪
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5975
photos
166
followers
113
following
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th February 2025 3:19pm
Tags
me
,
vintage
,
brother
,
sister
,
brian
,
curls
,
barbara
,
push-chair
,
for2025
Jo
ace
Lovely family shot. She you look puzzled by something.
February 15th, 2025
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
