Family by pamknowler
45 / 365

Family

For Flash of Red - vintage. Continuing my vintage family photos for this week.
That’s me again in the push chair. Where have all those curls gone? My sister Barbara and brother Brian standing behind me. I love my grumpy face! 🤪
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
12% complete

Photo Details

Jo ace
Lovely family shot. She you look puzzled by something.
February 15th, 2025  
