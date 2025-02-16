Family

For Flash of Red - Vintage - the last family portrait for this week.

This is the only photo I have of my mum and dad with me and my brother and sister - that's me between my mum and sister. I shot up to 5' 9" at age 11 which made me very self conscious all through my teens.

My dad had retired and they moved from our house in Nunhead, Peckham to a new bungalow just outside Northampton. My dad struggled moving from South London to the East Midlands as everything was so different - not much traffic on the roads!! We all went up to help them move into their new bungalow. Once he had a new greenhouse in the garden dad found his happy place - he could smoke in "secret" when he was down at the end of the garden. He thought we didn't know!!