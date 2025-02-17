Sign up
47 / 365
composition
For Flash of Red - Elements of composition
I have edited this image in Nik Silver FX which has brought out the textures I think.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
3
3
Tags
reservoir
,
sywell-country-park
,
for2025
,
new-fence
gloria jones
ace
Super composition, leading lines, textures
February 17th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nicely done
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! comp, , leading lines and textures ! fav
February 17th, 2025
