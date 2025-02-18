Sign up
Previous
48 / 365
Steps in the woods
For Flash of Red - composition.
A walk in the country park with sadly no sunshine. I always love to see this scene with the steps going up the hill into the woods. George of course added to the scene.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
0
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5978
photos
166
followers
113
following
13% complete
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
3
1
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
17th February 2025 12:12pm
woods
,
steps
,
george
,
country-park
,
for2025
