Previous
52 / 365
Overflow
For Flash of Red - composition.
This is the overflow from the reservoir plus a scruffy George before he had his haircut last week.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5982
photos
166
followers
113
following
4
1
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6th February 2025 11:59am
george
,
reservoir
,
overflow
,
scruffy
,
sywell
,
for2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and leading lines.
February 22nd, 2025
