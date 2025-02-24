Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
Morning coffee
For Flash of Red - in the kitchen - again.
We love a cappuccino in the morning - a lovely treat. I like how I caught the steam in this shot.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mug
,
steam
,
cappuccino
,
morning-coffee
,
coffee-machine
,
for2025
Babs
ace
I wish I could drink coffee, but I am allergic to it.
February 24th, 2025
