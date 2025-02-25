Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
Jugs
For Flash of Red - in the kitchen.
The view from my sink into the garden. I collect jugs and always have a selection on my windowsill. I think the windows need cleaning!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
2
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
window
,
view
,
garden
,
sink
,
jugs
,
for2025
Casablanca
ace
What a super collection! I never know the windows need cleaning until the sun comes out LOL
February 25th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
So lovely
February 25th, 2025
